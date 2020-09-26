Sudan: 14 people gang rape 8-year-old girl

Sudan has recently witnessed a heinous rape crime sparking widespread anger across the country, as an eight-year-old girl was gang-raped by 14 people.

After her parents divorced, Zainab Yasser lived with her mother, later residing with her father. It was during the time that she was living with her father that the repeated gang rape by the neighbours’ son, accompanied by 13 others, occurred.

The girl’s father, Yasser, indicated that his daughter had asked to live with him instead of her mother. He noticed that his daughter had lost her appetite, became severely agitated and anxious, and seemed frequently distracted.

The victim’s father added that Zainab used to go to the neighbours’ house to play, but her friend’s brother would take her into a separate room and brutally rape her.

Zainab explained that the rapist’s mother knew about the incident and ordered her to remain silent, noting that she had threatened to kill her if she told her family about the incident.

Zainab’s family took legal action against 17 people, including some of the rapists’ relatives, after the forensic doctor’s report confirmed that Zainab had been repeatedly raped.