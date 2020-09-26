US continues to reinforce military bases in Syria

The US Army has sent 70 trucks to Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing with Iraq, local sources said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The convoy, including 12 armoured vehicles, trucks with essential supplies, and several fuel tankers, went to US bases in Syria’s Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zour provinces on Thursday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After a two-month break, the US, has sent at least 300 trucks in five convoys to the region via Iraq over the past two weeks.

These shipments also included ammunition and logistical materials.

Following the start of Turkey’s anti-terror Operation Peace Spring last October, the US focused on consolidating its positions around oil fields, while evacuating its bases in the operation zone.

US forces currently have 11 active bases and military points in the occupied areas of Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir Ez-Zour.

