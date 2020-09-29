EU to Lebanon: ‘Formation of new government in exchange for funds’

The European Union yesterday expressed its disappointment and concern over the resignation of Lebanon’s prime minister–designate, while urging the Mediterranean country to form a new government in order to obtain financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The EU said that “the Lebanese leaders need to come together and do their best to form the government promptly … It will also be necessary to reach an urgent agreement with the International Monetary Fund.”

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said in a statement that “the EU is disappointed and concerned about the resignation of Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib and the circumstances that led him to make this decision.”

Earlier, Lebanese President Michel Aoun confirmed his support for his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron’s, initiative regarding the Lebanese crisis, following Adib’s resignation.

Reuters quoted a source close to Macron as saying that Adib’s unwillingness to form the new government means that the Lebanese political parties have committed a “collective treason”.

The same source confirmed France’s adherence to supporting Lebanon to overcome the ongoing crisis.”

