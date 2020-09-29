Iran rejects foreign interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs

The Iranian Foreign Ministry yesterday rejected any direct or indirect intervention in Lebanon’s internal affairs, saying it would not solve the country’s crisis.

“The issue of Lebanon is an internal issue, and we believe that it should be resolved within the Lebanese framework and the Lebanese people’s will while other countries can only provide assistance,” spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Khatibzadeh stressed that the formation of the Lebanese government is an internal matter and should be resolved according to the Lebanese people’s will.

“We spoke with France about Lebanon earlier, but we do not invite any country to interfere in Lebanon’s affairs,” he added.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib stepped down on Saturday after failing to form an adequate cabinet to lead the country’s reforms, as was laid out in a roadmap set out by France a month ago.

