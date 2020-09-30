Turkey ready to support Azerbaijan in conflict with Armenia, says FM

Turkey is ready to provide military support to Azerbaijan in its war with Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, Ankara’s foreign minister announced yesterday.

“Turkey stands with Azerbaijan, whether in the field or at the negotiating table,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, stressing the only resolution was for Armenian forces to “withdraw from the Azerbaijani lands.”

“There is no other settlement,” he stressed.

Tensions between the two countries have spiralled in recent days due to renewed border clashes over the region occupied by Armenia since the weekend, in which both Azeri and Armenian forces have conducted attacks on military positions and civilian areas. The clashes prompted Azerbaijan to declare a state of war in some of its cities and areas near the border on Sunday.

Azeri forces have reportedly made numerous military advances over the past few days and recaptured multiple villages previously occupied by Armenia. According to the security sources, the capture of strategic hills has enabled Azeri forces to conquer areas in the region such as Seyid Ahmedli, Karakhanbeyli, and Horadiz.

Witnesses were recently quoted by the media as saying that the conflict had left 100 people wounded and 20 dead.