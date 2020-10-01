Hezbollah accuses US, Saudi of thwarting Macron initiative

Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah accused the US and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday of thwarting French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative to help solve the economic and financial crises of his country, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

This came during a televised speech broadcast by Lebanese TV as he addressed Macron, asserting: “If you wanted to look for who has thwarted your initiative, look for the Americans and listen to the Saudi speech delivered at the United Nations.”

Nasrallah reiterated: “We still welcome the French initiative and are ready to talk with the French, as well as with the Lebanese rivals.”

He added: “We do not accept to be accused of betrayal and we condemn this behaviour. We do not accept those who claim we are corrupt. If the French have any corruption claims against any of Hezbollah’s ministers, they should submit it in order to immediately hold him accountable.”

READ: France’s Macron condemns Lebanon leaders for ‘betraying’ reforms roadmap

Meanwhile, Nasrallah expressed: “We do not play the game of terror or scare anyone. I hope that France does not listen to what some Lebanese say about Iran, which does not interfere in Lebanese affairs. We are not dictated. We decide what we want to do in Lebanon.”

He stressed: “We must stay in the government in order to protect resistance. We will join any future government because we care about what remains of the Lebanese economy, politics and other issues.”

Nasrallah also responded to claims made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Hezbollah is hiding weapons between Beirut and Al-Dahiyeh, Hezbollah’s stronghold, and that they will be detonated.

“Hezbollah is going to invite all mass media to visit this place in order to expose Netanyahu’s lies live on air,” he declared, adding: “We do not hide our rockets, neither in the Port of Beirut nor near a gas station. We know very well where to hide them.”