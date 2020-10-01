Portuguese / Spanish / English

PA: Dialogue with Hamas takes place from national perspective

October 1, 2020 at 9:15 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Image of senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub [Issam Rimawi/Apaimages]
Bilateral dialogue between Fatah and Hamas is taking place from a national perspective, the secretary of the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s central committee, Jibril Rajoub, announced yesterday.

Responding to rumours about “disputes in the Fatah-Hamas national dialogue,” Rajoub stressed the claims were “baseless”.

“We are planning a nationally-focused bilateral framework for all the Palestinian people,” he pointd out,  adding that the potential outcomes would be “national”.

Fatah and Hamas’ recent agreement, he continued, would turn into a “national consensus.” “The PA will not set a date for elections until all factions agree on a national action,” he explained.

