Israel's Environment Minister contracts coronavirus

Israel’s Environment Protection Minister Gila Gamliel on Sunday tested positive for coronavirus, making her the fourth Israeli current cabinet member infected with the virus, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.

Gamliel wrote on Twitter:

I have been diagnosed with coronavirus, I feel good and hope to recover quickly with God’s help.

On Friday, Gamliel published photos of her celebrating Sukkot Jewish holiday with her family.

Last month, Israeli Minister of Immigration and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata, 38, tested positive for COVID-19. She was followed by Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rafi Peretz and former housing minister Yaakov Litzman.

Amid an infection surge, Israeli authorities imposed a complete lockdown on September 18, which will remain in effect until October 14.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,557 infections have been confirmed, taking the nationwide count to 264,857, including 1,684 deaths.

