Daesh widow jailed in Germany for enslaving Yazidi girl

A German-Tunisian Daesh widow who managed to return to Europe and work as a translator in Hamburg has been jailed in Germany for three and a half years over her membership to the group and her role in enslaving a 13-year-old Yazidi girl, the National reported.

Omaima Abdi, who was married to well-known Daesh fighter Denis ‘Deso Dogg’ Cuspert, a former German rapper, was also convicted of “failing to care for her children” and for possessing a Kalashnikov, the report said.

The 36-year-old German-Tunisian was handed a three-and-a-half-year sentence, despite prosecutors requesting a more severe term of nearly five years.

Abdi is believed to have left Germany for Syria in early 2015, with her three children and then-husband, Nader Hadra. The 36-year-old later married Cuspert after her first husband’s death, before fleeing Syria in 2016.

Cuspert, who later went by the kunya Abu Talha Al Almani, became one of the most infamous German commanders in Daesh and starred in several of the group’s propaganda videos, including one that showed him holding a man’s severed head.

The rapper-turned-Daesh fighter, who joined the group in 2012, was later killed in a US air strike in 2018.

However, back in Germany, 36-year-old Abdi attempted to live a quiet life, working as a translator, before she was discovered and unmasked by Lebanese investigative journalist Jenan Moussa in 2019.

Moussa received the contents of Abdi’s phone, which had been lost in Syria in late 2018. The phone contained thousands of pictures and screenshots of conversations detailing the German-Tunisian’s membership of and role in Daesh.

Included were pictures of a happy Abdi standing with Cuspert as well as images of her young son wearing camouflage clothes, holding a walkie-talkie and a pistol.

The phone also included conversations between Abdi and her first husband, in which the 36-year-old tells Hadra she loves him and needs him, after his death.

In her trial, however, Abdi claimed both her marriages were abusive, despite pictures and messages from her phone suggesting the 36-year-old enjoyed two happy relationships. The evidence gathered by Moussa was used against Abdi in the trial.

