Iraq: 2 rockets land near Baghdad airport 

October 6, 2020 at 10:43 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Damaged house and its surroundings are seen at the site after two rockets landed near the Baghdad airport in Iraq on 29 September 2020 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Two rockets yesterday landed in the vicinity of Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport.

Local satellite channel Alsumaria TV quoted a security source as saying that the two rockets had landed “within the military base of the Baghdad International Airport.”

Anadolu Agency reported that a Katyusha rocket was fired by unidentified militants, without causing any casualties. There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which hosts the American Embassy and other foreign diplomatic missions, have come under several rocket attacks since the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for the rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions and its allied foreign forces in Iraq.

