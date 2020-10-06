Iraq: 2 rockets land near Baghdad airport 

Two rockets yesterday landed in the vicinity of Iraq’s Baghdad International Airport.

Local satellite channel Alsumaria TV quoted a security source as saying that the two rockets had landed “within the military base of the Baghdad International Airport.”

Anadolu Agency reported that a Katyusha rocket was fired by unidentified militants, without causing any casualties. There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which hosts the American Embassy and other foreign diplomatic missions, have come under several rocket attacks since the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike in January.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for the rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions and its allied foreign forces in Iraq.

