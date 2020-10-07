MEMO in conversation with: Dana Nawzar

Join us for a live discussion with UK-based Kurdish writer Dana Nawzar about Kurdish statehood, the current status of Kurdish autonomy in the Middle East and militant Kurdish groups. Hailing from Iraq, Nawzar has written extensively on the Kurdish issue and Middle Eastern affairs.

Dana Nawzar Jaf is a UK-based Kurdish writer hailing from Iraq. He holds degrees from the American University of Iraq in Sulaimani, University Putra in Malaysia, and Durham University in the UK, and has written extensively on the Kurdish issue and other topics concerning the Middle East for a variety of outlets.