Yemen STC leader calls to secede from north

The head of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), General Aidarous Al-Zoubaidi, on Monday called for the secession of southern Yemen from the north claiming it was the only solution to the country’s unrest.

Speaking during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to Yemen, Vladimir Dedushkin, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, where he resides, Al-Zoubaidi said: “The people of the south have a live and present issue, for which no temporary or transient solutions can be found.”

“There is no solution to that conflict, except by returning to its roots and causes, represented by responding to the demands and aspirations of the people of the south, to restore their state and identity.”

For the past months, Al-Zoubaidi has been residing in Riyadh which is sponsoring an agreement between the STC and the Yemeni government.

Abu Dhabi has been supporting the STC’s efforts to secede from Yemen, bypassing UN resolutions and the international community’s consensus which calls for the preservation of Yemen’s security, safety and unity.

READ: There are dangerous signs for the fate of the Saudi intervention in Yemen