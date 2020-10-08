 Armenian forces continue shelling Azerbaijani villages

The Armenian Armed Forces on Thursday continued shelling the Azerbaijani civilian settlements, according to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Anadolu Agency reports.

Since the morning hours, the Armenian forces shelled the villages of Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Barda, and Aghjabedi regions, leading to casualties, said a written statement.

The Azerbaijani army is taking “adequate action” against attacks, it added.

The ministry separately shared the footage of armored vehicles, mainly tanks, left by Armenian servicemen while fleeing Horadiz, a village in the Fuzuli region liberated from the Armenian occupation.

It also published drone footage of artillery strikes inflicted during night battles on the headquarters, infrastructure, weapons, and ammunition depots of the military unit of Armenia.

“Armenian armed forces’ bombardment of our cities and villages using ballistic missiles amount to a war crime. Armenia’s leadership must be held accountable for that,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.

At least six civilians have been injured — including two seriously wounded — when the Armenian army hit a restaurant and two houses in the city of Barda in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, as a result of the artillery fire by the Armenian forces of Armenia, an Azerbaijani civilian lost his life in Goranboy province.

The number of Azerbaijani civilians martyred in Armenian attacks rose to 31, according to local officials.