Syrian imprisons his pregnant wife in torture chamber in Turkey

A Syrian man locked his 28-year-old wife in a room in the apartment where they lived and tortured her for five days in the eastern Turkish city of Sanliurfa, according to Ihlas Haber Agency.

The husband, who fled the war in Syria nine years ago, beat his wife, who was 40 days pregnant at the time, with a stick and a metal chain and pulled off her fingernails with pliers.

Neighbours called the police after they heard the lady’s screams. Police found the mother of three half-naked and covered in blood. She was transferred to hospital for treatment where she was placed in intensive care.

Her husband has been arrested.

This is not the first time the victim has reported being abused by her husband, according to the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services’ provincial office in Urfa. She has on numerous occassions been transferred to a women’s shelter but asked to return to her home with her husband. She has now asked to be moved to the women’s shelter.

