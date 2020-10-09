Portuguese / Spanish / English

Fire sweeps through Israel-Lebanon border area

A United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) armoured vehicle is parked on a side road in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila near the border with Israel on 3 January 2020. [ALI DIA/AFP via Getty Images]
Fires have broken out in forest areas near Israel’s border with Lebanon, authorities said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

People were being evacuated from the Kafr Qara and Arara villages in the Wadi Ara area, according to an Israeli police statement.

The blaze reached up to some houses in the northern city of Nof Hagalil, with two people barely escaping smoke poisoning, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation KAN reported.

According to local media reports, the fires were caused by high temperatures in the region.

