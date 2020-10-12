Qatar Airways marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with limited edition kits

Qatar Airways has launched limited edition amenity kits and a “Think Pink” on-board menu to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Peninsula Qatar has reported.

Throughout October, passengers travelling on long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights in business class will get luxury amenity bags designed in-house and created by Italian luggage brand BRIC’S.

The exclusive amenity kits are made from vegan leather and there are male and female options available.#QatarAirways #BreastCancerAwarenessMonthhttps://t.co/N5U44SOK7w — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) October 8, 2020

“Qatar Airways is a very strong supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we are pleased to offer these unique luxury amenity kits to our passengers,” said the airline’s Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al-Baker. “As an airline, we are inspired by the tremendous global effort that has gone into fighting this disease. We hope our message of breast cancer awareness reaches as many people as possible.”

The airline announced that economy class passengers will also be offered limited-edition breast cancer awareness amenity kits. The bags feature the pink ribbon and include eyeshades, socks, earplugs, lip balm, toothbrush and toothpaste. Furthermore, pink raspberry or strawberry mousse desserts will be served for lunch and dinner on all flights departing from Doha.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and the most common among women. According to a report from Middle East Medical Portal — “Breast cancer risk-factors and benefits of early screening” — many women in the Middle East do not seek prompt medical care. Consequently, the region has higher rates of late detection.

