Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Report: Houthi-controlled courts issued 200 death sentences since 2017

October 12, 2020 at 12:14 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Yemen
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi group chant slogans during an armed tribal gathering on 8 July 2020 on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi group chant slogans during an armed tribal gathering on 8 July 2020 on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
 October 12, 2020 at 12:14 pm

Sam Organisation for Rights and Freedoms said courts controlled by the Houthis in Yemen have issued more than 200 death sentences against political and civil opponents including four journalists in politically motivated cases since 2017.

“When observing and following up on these the proceedings of these trials, that reached into these rulings, SAM found that they entirely violated the guarantees and standards of fair trials,” the Geneva- based watchdog said in a statement issued on the International Day Against the Death Penalty.

According to the statement: “There are more than 50 civilians are standing trials before flawed judiciary, where the judges playing roles in predetermined trials, including the rulings which are in clear contradiction with the laws.”

The organisation called for the judiciary to be liberated from the domination of the Houthis and apply fair trial guarantees and standards without discrimination, so that no one is unjustly and arbitrarily deprived of his life.

“Although the Houthis militia has not executed any of the aforementioned death sentences, it is necessary that the militia declares its commitment to stop manipulating the judiciary to terrorise and abuse its opponents,” it added.

UNFPA: 20% of Yemen suffers from mental health disorders

Categories
Middle EastNewsYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments