Report: Houthi-controlled courts issued 200 death sentences since 2017

Sam Organisation for Rights and Freedoms said courts controlled by the Houthis in Yemen have issued more than 200 death sentences against political and civil opponents including four journalists in politically motivated cases since 2017.

“When observing and following up on these the proceedings of these trials, that reached into these rulings, SAM found that they entirely violated the guarantees and standards of fair trials,” the Geneva- based watchdog said in a statement issued on the International Day Against the Death Penalty.

According to the statement: “There are more than 50 civilians are standing trials before flawed judiciary, where the judges playing roles in predetermined trials, including the rulings which are in clear contradiction with the laws.”

The organisation called for the judiciary to be liberated from the domination of the Houthis and apply fair trial guarantees and standards without discrimination, so that no one is unjustly and arbitrarily deprived of his life.

“Although the Houthis militia has not executed any of the aforementioned death sentences, it is necessary that the militia declares its commitment to stop manipulating the judiciary to terrorise and abuse its opponents,” it added.

