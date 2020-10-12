Syria regime forces attack Iran sites in Deir Ez-Zor

Syrian regime forces attacked Iranian militia sites in the eastern governorate of Deir Ez-Zor and controlled an oil field which was previously held by the Iranian militiamen, local media sources reported.

The sources said the National Defence forces, in cooperation with the Republican Guard, seized the Al-Ward oil field which the Iranian militias gained control of days earlier.

According to the sources, the attack was led by Firas Al-Iraqiya, commander of the National Defense Forces in Deir Ez-Zor, his deputy, Hassan Al-Ghadhban, and the commander of the Jufra sector, in addition to a brigade of the Republican Guard.

The sources explained that minor clashes took place between the two parties and ended with the National Defence Forces taking control of the field from the 47th Iranian Division which fled the area.

After controlling the oil field, the Syrian forces set up several temporary barriers in its vicinity, in order to prevent any military attack on the field.

