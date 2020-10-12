Turkey asks Russia to press Armenia to abide by truce

The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to press Armenia to adhere to the ceasefire.

According to diplomatic sources, Cavusoglu stressed the need to send a warning to Armenia about respecting the truce it has violated after less than 24 hours of it being signed.

Earlier yesterday, the Azerbaijani prosecutor’s office announced the death of nine civilians, including four women, and the injury of 34 others following an Armenian missile attack on the city of Ganja, despite the humanitarian truce, which entered into force at noon on Saturday.

A ceasefire agreement was reached between the two sides for humanitarian reasons after an extended tripartite meeting held on Friday in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

On 27 September, the Azerbaijani army launched a military operation in the Karabakh region in response to an attack by the Armenian army on populated areas.

The Azerbaijani army succeeded to liberate the cities of Jrakan and Hadrut, in addition to more than 30 villages, from the Armenian occupation.