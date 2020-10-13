Egypt will not host Palestinian factions until after US election

Egyptian MP Samir Ghattas has declared that Cairo will not host meetings for Palestinian factions without a detailed reconciliation or election plan.

Speaking to Al-Watan Voice yesterday, Ghattas said: “The indicators from Moscow come stronger than anywhere else.”

He added: “Hamas is currently busy in its internal elections and I am thinking that all sides are waiting until after 3 November or the outcomes of the American elections.”

The Egyptian MP stressed that the American presidential election “is an arbiter and it would accelerate or slow the regional calculations, including the Palestinian reconciliation and the elections.”

