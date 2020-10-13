Hamas says Russia is ready to host factions’ meeting

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement announced on Sunday that Russia is ready to host a meeting for leaders of the Palestinian factions.

“During our visit to Moscow,” said Hamas Political Bureau member Mousa Abu Marzouk, “President [Vladimir] Putin’s envoy to the Middle East Mikhail Bogdanov expressed Russia’s readiness to host a meeting for secretaries-general of the Palestinian factions.”

According to Abu Marzouk, Bogdanov said that the offer is intended to “reinforce national unity and political partnership, and face up to plans to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

Last week, Hamas announced that a senior delegation of its leaders had travelled to Moscow to meet senior Russian officials, including Bogdanov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. This followed an announcement in August when Russia invited the Palestinian factions to meet in the Russian capital as part of the efforts to reconcile Fatah and Hamas.

READ: Palestine to start talks with Guterres about international peace conference