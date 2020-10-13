Hundreds protest arbitrary dismissal from army, police in Sudan

Hundreds of Sudanese army and police officers who have been “arbitrarily” dismissed from their posts during the rule of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir have gathered outside the headquarters of the Council of Ministers in the capital Khartoum to demand to return to their jobs, Anadolu reported.

The agency’s correspondent said protesters held the Sudanese flag and banners calling on the government to give them back their jobs.

“It is a shame that the government does not take any decision in the dismissed [officers’] case … We demand the government cancel the arbitrary dismissal decision by the previous regime,” dismissed army officer, Mansur Omar, told the agency.

Major General Ezzeddine El-Sayed, who was dismissed from the police, told the agency that they had expected justice after the new government was appointed, but unfortunately nothing useful has happened.

In October 2019, the Sudanese cabinet formed a committee to review the file of army and police officers who had been arbitrarily dismissed from their jobs during the 30 years of Al-Bashir’s rule.

After one month, the body decided to return all those who had been arbitrarily dismissed to their jobs, provided that they are under the age of 65.