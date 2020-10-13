Official: Iran welcomes Russia, China proposals for dialogue with Gulf states

The Iranian Foreign Ministry yesterday welcomed two proposals for dialogue with Gulf states under the auspices of Russia and China.

“China and Russia have proposed plans for dialogue with the Gulf states, and we welcomed the two plans and informed Moscow and Beijing of that,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, told reporters in his weekly briefing. However, he did not clarify the details of the Russian and Chinese plans.

Khatibzadeh added that the Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif recently visited China to promote economic and political relations between the two countries.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been strained with both sides accusing the other of supporting terrorism.

