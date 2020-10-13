Tunisian governor sacked amid protests

The governor of Tunisia’s Kasserine province was sacked on Tuesday following protests over the death of a local resident during the demolition of his unlicensed store, reports Anadolu Agency.

Three other officials, including two security chiefs, were also dismissed over the death, the government said in a statement.

The dismissals came after scores of angry residents took to the streets to protest the death.

According to the official Tunisian news agency, the protesters set fire to tires and blocked several roads in Subaytilah city in the west-central province.

Security forces used teargas canisters to disperse the angry protesters with the military deployed to protect government facilities in the city.

The violence erupted after a man in his 50s died when local authorities demolished his store, citing lack of license.

