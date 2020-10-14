Cairo seeks details about attack on Egyptian citizen in Jordan

Egypt’s Minister of Immigration Nabila Makram has said that she is seeking details from Amman regarding an attack on an Egyptian citizen in Jordan, local news agencies reported yesterday.

According to Al-Ahram Online, this came after a three-minute video circulated on social media showing an Egyptian citizen being dragged across the street from his workplace and beaten by five people using batons and sharp weapons.

The news website reported the Egyptian Ambassador to Jordan, Sherif Kamel, saying that a dispute between an Egyptian citizen and his Jordanian neighbour prompted the attack which took place in September.

Kamel added that the Egyptian embassy has contacted the victim and instructed a lawyer to represent him.

Al-Ahram Online reported Makram hailing the efforts of Jordanian authorities in investigating the case.

The incident comes two months after another Egyptian was shot dead in Jordan by a Jordanian citizen.