Kuwait deports 3 anti-Sisi dissidents to Cairo

Kuwaiti authorities have extradited three Egyptian opposition figures who called for protests against Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, local newspaper Al-Qabas reports.

Quoting senior Kuwaiti sources, the report said the national security apparatus handed over three Egyptian residents to Egypt over charges of “incitement to chaos and calls for protests through social media”.

“After collecting all information, a State Security Investigations Division was formed and arrested them in Farwaniya governorate, and after the investigations were completed, they were handed over to the Egyptian Interpol,” report also says.

Since 20 September Egyptians have been demonstrating against the ruling regime because soaring living costs have made the country uninhabitable and calling for Al-Sisi to stand down.

According to human rights lawyer Khaled Ali, Egyptian authorities have arrested 1,943 persons since protests started on 20 September.

In the first week of the demonstrations, the hashtag “We don’t want you Sisi” was trending.

The Egyptian economy has continued to deteriorate and human rights abuses have escalated, compounded by the coronavirus crisis in the country which has been mishandled by the ruling authorities.

Thousands of houses have been demolished after the government claimed they violated building requirements.

There is also widespread anger at the government’s handling of Libya and the Renaissance Dam negotiations.