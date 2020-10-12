Egypt: Nearly 2,000 arrested since Septemberâ€™s protests

Egyptian authorities have arrested 1,943 persons since protests started on 20 September, according to human rights lawyer Khaled Ali.

Khaled Ali, a former presidential candidate, wrote on FacebookÂ that the number was based on the accounts offered by lawyers, families of those arrested and human rights groups.

Khaled Ali noted that Egyptian authorities have not revealed any official numbers on the numbers of those arrested since last monthâ€™s protests.

The protests erupted following a call by whistleblower Mohamed Ali, who attracted much attentionÂ last yearÂ when he exposed President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisiâ€™s alleged corruption.

Al-Sisi became president after he led a military coup that toppled PresidentÂ Mohamed Morsi, the first civilian and democratically-elected leader in Egyptâ€™s history.

