Egypt protesters push police vehicle into canal

Protesters in Egypt have seized an armoured police vehicle in the Badrasheen Centre in Giza.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, another group of protesters in Al-Hawarta village in Minya Governorate pushed a security vehicle into a canal.

The action was in response to security forces firing tear gas canisters and bullets at demonstrators.

Protests in Egypt against the rule of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi continued yesterday for the second day in a row.

The protests are in response to calls made by the former army contractor Mohamed Ali, who asked Egyptians to unite against oppression and injustice and take to the streets on 20 September.

Last year, Ali released a series of videos accusing the ruling regime, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and his family of corruption and squandering public funds whilst Egyptians got poorer and poorer.

Under the current regime, the Egyptian economy has continued to deteriorate and human rights abuses have escalated, compounded by the coronavirus crisis in the country which has been mishandled by the ruling authorities.

Thousands of houses have been demolished after the government claimed they violated building requirements.

There is also widespread anger at the government’s handling of Libya and the Renaissance Dam negotiations.

Last year, after Egyptians took to the streets on 20 September, some 4,000 people were arrested in retaliation in what Amnesty has said is the largest crackdown on protesters since Al-Sisi came to power.

This year protests broke out in Shubra Al-Khaimah in Qalyubia governorate, Warraq in Giza, Dar Al-Salam in Fayoum Governorate, Al-Ayyat in Giza.

They also reached Suez, Kafr El Dawwar on the Nile Delta, Cairo, Alexandria and Aswan, where reports circulated online that the presidential residence had been set fire to.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reports that more than 170 people from four villages in Giza were arrested. They are accused of “belonging to a banned group” and “spreading rumours on social media”.