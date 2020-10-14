MEMO in conversation with: Wafa Ghnaim

Join us for a live conversation with Palestinian-American businesswoman, artist and writer Wafa Ghnaim about traditional Palestinian embroidery, a centuries-old art form passed down from mother to daughter, and her book ‘Tatreez & Tea: Embroidery and Storytelling in the Palestinian Diaspora’.

Tatreez & Tea has launched into a global initiative – the first and only of it’s kind – offering online and live classes around the world in service of promoting the practice of Palestinian embroidery by anyone, anywhere and at anytime.

14 October 2020, 3PM GMT (4PM UK TIME)