Iran and US to conclude prisoner swap deal ahead of US elections

Iran and the US will reach a new deal to exchange prisoners ahead of the US presidential elections slated for November, the Jadeh Iran news site reported.

The site quoted sources stating that the deal would also include freeing $7 billion of Iran’s frozen funds by Washington.

According to the site, the deal would see the release of Iranian-Americans Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, as well as Baqir Namazi and his son who are detained by the Iranian authorities on espionage charges.

In return, the US will release three Iranians who were arrested in Thailand while carrying out operations against Israel.

The site quoted Trump confirming that “an agreement with Iran is close,” and that he will reach the agreement within a month after the US elections.

However, a state of division prevails among Iran’s political elite about the US elections and their outcome, with some believing that Tehran would be “more comfortable to negotiate with the Biden administration.”

