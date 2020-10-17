Greece fortifies border security against refugees 

Greek media revealed that the authorities in Greece have installed two electronic devices in the border area with Turkey producing loud noise potentially causing deafness, to be used against asylum seekers.

On Thursday, media outlets reported that the Greek government had installed two mobile devices in the Merij border area, capable of emitting powerful sound waves to prevent asylum seekers from entering the country.

The media reports added that the two Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), which are capable of producing extremely loud bomb sounds, were handed over to the security forces operating in the Greek-Turkish border area.

Four drones, 15 thermal cameras, five Zodiacs boats and ten armoured patrol vehicles (APV) were also integrated into the border surveillance system.

Greece also began building a new fence across its northeastern border with Turkey to prevent irregular migrants from entering the country, reported Anadolu Agency.

