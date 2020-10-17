US drone strike kills two Al-Qaeda members in Syria

US forces have confirmed carrying out a drone strike on Thursday killing two senior Al-Qaeda members in the northwest of Syria, Fox News reported.

“US forces conducted a strike against Al-Qaeda in Syria in the vicinity of Idlib, Syria, on October 15,” Major Beth Riordan, a spokesperson for the US Central Command, disclosed in a statement. According to Riordan: “Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and our allies.”

It’s the first drone strike by the US military against Al-Qaeda in Syria since mid-September of last year.

Fox News reported that the missile used to kill Al-Qaeda operatives does not carry a high explosive warhead, greatly reducing collateral damage and killing innocent civilians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that a strike killed two Jihadists of Arab origin along with a child. They were targeted in a vehicle and their bodies were completely scorched.

