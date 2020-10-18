Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gantz ‘okay’ after being admitted to hospital

October 18, 2020 at 2:21 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Israel, Middle East, News
Israeli defence minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz wears a protective mask as he attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the foreign ministry in Jerusalem on July 5, 2020 [GALI TIBBON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli defence minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz in Jerusalem on 5 July 2020 [GALI TIBBON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
 October 18, 2020 at 2:21 pm

Defence Minister and alternate prime minister Benny Gantz was admitted to hospital on Sunday after feeling “unwell”, i24 News reports.

He underwent a series of tests, in hospital, then was discharged and went on to a government meeting.

He then went on to post a video of himself on Twitter in his office, assuring everyone he was ‘okay’.

He said: “In times like this it’s not worth it to take too many risks.”

“We stopped, a small check, everything’s ok. I’m back in the Kirya, I’m continuing my work [and] soon the cabinet meeting will start. We’re here in order to continue serving you.”

Gants previously underwent surgery in August for a herniated disc in his back, an injury he sustained during his time in the Israeli Army.

At the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the defence minister to wish him good health and good luck.

