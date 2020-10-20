Azerbaijan liberates 13 more villages occupied by Armenia

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated 13 villages of Jabrayil district from Armenian occupation, President Ilham Aliyev reported on October 19.

Aliyev announced on his official Twitter account that 13 villages gained freedom with the help of the Azerbaijani Army.

“The Soltanli, Emirvarli, Mashanli, Hasanli, Alikeykhanli, Gumlag, Hajili, Goyerchinveysalli, Niyazguzlar, Kechel Memmedli, Shahvelli, Haji Ismayilli and Isagli villages of Jabrayil district have been liberated. Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” Aliyev said.

“There are dead and wounded due to these heinous actions. Azerbaijan’s army retaliated befittingly and liberated several settlements,” he added.

Military: Azerbaijan exerts ‘superiority’ on front line

Aliyev noted that Armenian forces have continued to blatantly violate the humanitarian ceasefire by using heavy artillery targeting residential areas and combat positions in Azerbaijan.

On the other hand, Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on Sunday of violating a new humanitarian ceasefire in fighting over the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, hours after it was agreed.

The new truce was announced on Saturday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked to his Armenian and Azeri counterparts by phone and called on all sides to observe the truce that he mediated a week ago.

Russia, France and the United States belong to the Minsk Group, which has attempted to help resolve the conflict under the umbrella of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Baku said on Saturday that 60 Azeri civilians had been killed and 270 wounded since the fighting flared on 27 September. It has not disclosed its military casualties.

Nagorno-Karabakh says 673 of its military personnel have been killed, and 36 civilians.