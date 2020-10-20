Lebanon: Man pulls gun on pharmacist for painkiller

A video of a man who pulled a gun on a pharmacist in Lebanon after asking for painkillers and being turned down has been shared widely on social media.

The pharmacist, Ziad Jumaa, released the CCTV footage of the incident online saying that the man had asked for ‘Panadol’ when the pharmacy was out of stock. After telling the man they did not have any left, he proceeded to pull out his gun and threaten the pharmacist.

Lebanon has been experiencing a shortage of medical supplies as the country is gripped by a severe economic and financial crisis, the worst since the Lebanese civil war of 1975-1990.

Lebanon’s struggling economy has taken an even worse hit since the massive explosion which rocked the capital Beirut on 4 August, devastating the city and leaving thousands homeless.

