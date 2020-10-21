Israel detains child in night raid in occupied West Bank

Israeli occupation forces arrested 14 Palestinians, including at least one child, in night raids across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPS) has reported.

According to the PPS, at least four Palestinians were detained when Israeli soldiers broke into and ransacked their homes in occupied East Jerusalem. One of those detained was a 15-year-old child from the Isawiyeh neighbourhood.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces barged their way into Dheisha refugee camp, south of the city, where they rounded up four others, including a 42-year-old man. Similar raids took place in Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem and Hebron, as well as Nablus.

Wafa news agency said that the raid triggered confrontations with local residents during which soldiers opened fire on protestors. No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. Children living in occupied East Jerusalem are the most targeted, the PPS said. Many apparently face arrest at least once a month.

The PPS recorded the arrest of more than 3,000 Palestinians by Israel from the beginning of this year to the end of August.