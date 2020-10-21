Oman, Pakistan sign military cooperation agreement 

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Oman and Pakistan in the field of military cooperation.

The memorandum was signed at the headquarters of the Omani Ministry of Defence in the capital Muscat yesterday by Oman’s Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence Mohamed bin Nasser Al-Rasby and the Pakistani ambassador to Muscat, Ahsan Wagan.

According to a statement issued to the Oman News Agency (ONA) the MoU was signed in light of military cooperation in a way that “enhances and serves the common interest of two friendly countries”.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website said the cooperation will entail the exchange of knowledge and expertise which “will certainly contribute towards strengthening Pak-Oman bilateral relations”.

There are established strategic ties between the neighbours which originated even before the founding of modern Pakistan. Last year a “Pak-Oman Friendship Committee” was formed in Oman’s Consultative Assembly aimed at further enhancing these ties.

