Turkey continues to train Libya’s GNA forces

Turkey has continued to train the special forces of the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), local media reported yesterday.

A video published by the GNA’s “Volcano of Rage” operation’s room showed Libyan forces carrying out military exercises in Turkey.

The exercises were reported to have included 160 GNA soldiers as part of a five-month comprehensive training programme.

The Turkey-funded initiative includes training on fighting methodologies, storming of fortified buildings, manoeuvers with live ammunition simulating the atmosphere of real battles, and training on shooting and the use of light and medium weapons.

Ankara has been funding and backing GNA forces, led by Fayez Al-Sarraj, since the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, launched a military operation to recapture the country’s capital city of Tripoli from the GNA last year. The LNA is supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

