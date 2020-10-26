Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey continues to train Libya’s GNA forces

October 26, 2020 at 9:18 am | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, Libya, News, Turkey
Libyan Army forces attend "Operation Peace Storm" of the Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) against the forces of warlord Khalifa Haftar in Tripoli, Libya on 27 March, 2020 [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency]
Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in Tripoli, Libya on 27 March 2020 [Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency]
 October 26, 2020 at 9:18 am

Turkey has continued to train the special forces of the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), local media reported yesterday.

A video published by the GNA’s “Volcano of Rage” operation’s room showed Libyan forces carrying out military exercises in Turkey.

The exercises were reported to have included 160 GNA soldiers as part of a five-month comprehensive training programme.

The Turkey-funded initiative includes training on fighting methodologies, storming of fortified buildings, manoeuvers with live ammunition simulating the atmosphere of real battles, and training on shooting and the use of light and medium weapons.

Ankara has been funding and backing GNA forces, led by Fayez Al-Sarraj, since the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, launched a military operation to recapture the country’s capital city of Tripoli from the GNA last year. The LNA is supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Libya premier: ‘Libya cease-fire paves way for success of talks’

Categories
AfricaEurope & RussiaLibyaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments