12-year-old boy loses his arm after shark attack in Egypt

October 27, 2020 at 2:30 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, News, Ukraine
This picture shows an Oceanic Whitetip shark swimming in the blue near the Elphinstone reef dive site off the coast of Marsa Alam in the Egyptian Red Sea on October 9, 2018. (Photo by Andrea BERNARDI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREA BERNARDI/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture shows an Oceanic Whitetip shark swimming in the blue near the Elphinstone reef dive site off the coast of Marsa Alam in the Egyptian Red Sea on October 9, 2018 [ANDREA BERNARDI/AFP via Getty Images]
A mother, her son and their guide have been attacked by a shark in the Ras Mohamed Nature Reserve in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Ukraine’s State Agency for Tourism Development said: “The 12-year-old boy is still in intensive care after undergoing surgery, facing another one tomorrow. His mauled hand could not be saved.”

The mother has a number of severe wounds from the bites and her son lost part of his arm from below the elbow.

In 2010 there was a series of shark attacks in the Red Sea waters. A German woman died in December, just days after four tourists swimming there were bitten and left seriously injured.

READ: Bodies of Moroccans, Egyptian migrants found in fertiliser shipment in Paraguay

Following the five attacks in five days, the government closed off part of the beach for a week.

Five years passed with no reported attacks until 2015, when a 52-year-old German tourist swimming with his wife died after a shark bit his leg off in Al-Qusair, a city in eastern Egypt, also on the Red Sea coast.

In 2016 the government temporarily banned fishing near the Red Sea resort of Ain Sokhna after a shark attack on an Egyptian man meant he had to have his leg amputated.

In 2018 human remains were found on a beach close to Marsa Alam following an attack on a Czech tourist.

