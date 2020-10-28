Beirut: Cow breaks loose on the motorway

A cow broke loose on a motorway in the Lebanese capital Beirut yesterday causing a traffic jam.

Footage of the incident, which took place on the Khalde motorway connecting Beirut and southern Lebanon, was shared widely on social media.

According to the Lebanese Traffic Management Authority, the situation was safely handled by the authorities of Baabda.

#حركة_المرور كثيفة على اوتوستراد #خلدة بالاتجاهين بسبب عجل شارد في المحلة تتم المعالجة من قبل #مفرزة_سير_بعبدا — التحكم المروري (@tmclebanon) October 27, 2020

No injuries were reported.

