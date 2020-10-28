Beirut: Cow breaks loose on the motorway

Portuguese / Spanish / English

A cow broke loose on a motorway in the Lebanese capital Beirut causing a traffic jam
October 28, 2020
A cow broke loose on a motorway in the Lebanese capital Beirut yesterday causing a traffic jam.

Footage of the incident, which took place on the Khalde motorway connecting Beirut and southern Lebanon, was shared widely on social media.

According to the Lebanese Traffic Management Authority, the situation was safely handled by the authorities of Baabda.

No injuries were reported.

