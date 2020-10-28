MEMO in conversation with: Zahra Hankir

Join us for a live conversation with Lebanese journalist Zahra Hankir to discuss her best-selling, award-winning book ‘Our Women on the Ground: Essays by Arab Women Reporting from the Arab World’ and Lebanese politics in the wake of the Beirut blast which devastated the country’s capital on 4 August leaving 300,000 homeless.

Date and time: 28 October 2020 4PM GMT

Zahra Hankir is a Lebanese journalist and the editor of the best-selling, award-winning book, Our Women on the Ground: Essays by Arab Women Reporting from the Arab World. She writes about the intersection of politics, culture, and society in the Middle East. Her work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, Vice, BBC News, Bloomberg and Literary Hub, among other publications. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School and holds degrees in politics and Middle Eastern studies from the American University of Beirut and the University of Manchester, respectively.