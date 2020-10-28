Senior Hamas leader Abu Marzouk catches covid-19

Senior Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzouk announced last night that he caught COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter and quoting from the Quran, Abu Marzouk wrote: “Say, Nothing happens to us, except what God has decreed for us. He is our Lord and Master. In God the believers shall trust.”

Adding: “Tests showed that I was infected with novel coronavirus. Thanks to God, I am enjoying good health. I ask Allah for a full recovery for all those infected.”

Abu Marzouk is Hamas’ representative to Egypt. He was the first chief of Hamas’ political bureau.

According to Worldometers, Egypt has had nearly 107,000 coronavirus cases including over 6,200 deaths.

READ: Senior Hamas delegation heads to Egypt