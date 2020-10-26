Senior Hamas delegation heads to Egypt

Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh announced yesterday that a senior delegation is heading to the Egyptian capital Cairo, the faction’s official news website said.

The delegation is headed by deputy chief Salah Al-Arouri along with member of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ezzat Al-Rasheq. Members of Hamas’ Political Bureau from Gaza Khalild Al-Hayyah and Rawhi Mushtaha also travelled to Cairo to join the delegation.

Hamas leaders “will discuss with Egyptian officials how to boost bilateral relations and address several matters of mutual concern, involving intra-Palestinian reconciliation efforts, Gaza’s humanitarian situation and Egypt’s role to alleviate the humanitarian crisis affecting the Gaza Strip.”

