UAE mulls granting additional homes to men who take second wives

The UAE is to discuss a proposal to provide additional housing grants and loans to Emirati men who take on second and third wives,Â Arabic PostÂ reported yesterday.

ReportingÂ Al-BayanÂ newspaper,Â Arabic PostÂ said a parliamentary committee reiterated the recommendations included giving priority for housing grants for men who marry more than one wife.

A proposal made in 2018 by the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme to extend housing grants and loans to men who take second wives was encouraged by some people and criticised by others in the Gulf state, where weddings are expensive and dowries are high.

The new loans, if they come into place, would be allocated to Emirati men who are married Emirati women only and not those taking on foreign wives in an effort to reduce the number of unmarried local women in the country.

