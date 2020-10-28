Yemen: STC demands hinder government formation

The formation of the Yemeni government has been hindered due to the endless demands of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a local source has revealed.

The STC has apparently rejected all conditions related to the military and security situation in the temporary capital, Aden. This is the core of the dispute that has hindered the government’s formation since the end of last year in accordance with the Riyadh Agreement.

“President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi is facing great challenges from the UAE-backed STC, which will participate for the first time in the next government formation,” explained the source. “Its participation in the legitimate government comes at the expense of Hadi’s power and undermines him.”

It was added that the STC is expected to participate in six out of 24 ministerial portfolios after the Yemeni Socialist Party gave up its share in the council’s favour.

Government officials have confirmed that discussions between the Yemeni government, the STC and Yemeni political groups are still underway. Nevertheless, the understandings are positive about the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

