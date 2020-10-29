Algeria blocs call to prosecute France over Islam insults

Seven blocs in the Algerian parliament yesterday called on international human rights organisations to prosecute France over its incitement against Islam and insults against Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Anadolu news agency reported.

The blocs condemned“insulting statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron against the Prophet of the Islamic Ummah, which reflected his moral behaviour” and called on “international human rights organisations to file a formal lawsuit against France over hate speech and racism”.

They also called on Arab parliaments to condemn the French actions and to hold urgent sessions to slam them.

The blocs are the Movement of Society for Peace, Justice and Development Front, Ennahda Movement, National Construction Movement, Rally for Hope for Algeria, Workers’ Party and Independents.

On 21 October, French President has publicly defended the publication of insulting cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), which are considered blasphemous in Islam.

