Baby discovered in a bin at Doha airport

CCTV footage has been released purportedly showing the moment paramedics discovered an abandoned baby girl at Doha airport, Qatari news outlet Doha News reported.

The one-minute security camera footage shows the infant wrapped in a blue blanket while being carried by paramedics at Hamad International Airport.

At least five paramedics tended to the baby after she was recovering her from the toilet where she was dumped in a bin by her mother.

Authorities believe this was an attempted murder.

“This was the first instance of an abandoned infant being discovered in such a condition at HIA – this egregious and life-threatening violation of the law triggered an immediate search for the parents, including on flights in the vicinity of where the newborn was found,” read a statement from the Government Office (GCO).

