New Sunni front in Iraq parliament opposes Speaker Halbousi

Mohammed Al-Habousi, Iraq's parliament speaker [Alexander Atroushi/Facebook]
A new Sunni front has emerged in Iraq comprising 35 parliamentarians who seek to oust the speaker of the Iraqi House of Representatives, Mohamed Al-Halbousi.

The front is headed by former parliament speaker Osama Al-Nujaifi, and in the House of Representatives the front comprises a bloc headed by Ahmed Al-Jabouri.

The new faction seeks solutions for the provinces freed from Daesh’s grip and for the restrictive measures imposed on those provinces, where people are subjected to human rights violations, enforced disappearances and imprisonment.

Of the 329 members of Iraq’s House of Representatives, 71 are Sunni.

