Palestine records 6 new deaths from coronavirus

Palestinian health authorities recorded six additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said 540 new virus cases were registered over the past 24 hours – 355 cases in the West Bank and 185 in the Gaza Strip.

According to the minister, 35 patients are still in intensive care units.

Sunday’s tally brings the overall count to 65,802 confirmed cases, including 561 deaths, and 58,143 recoveries.

The unemployment rate in the besieged Gaza Strip has hit 70 per cent as a result of Israel’s ongoing siege of the enclave and the lockdowns which have resulted from coronavirus, the head of the Palestinian General Federation of Trade Unions, Sami Al-Ammasi, said last week.