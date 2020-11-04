Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

IOM returns 154 Bangladesh migrants from Libya 

November 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Bangladesh, India, International Organisations, Libya, News, UN
A group of migrants, rescued by Libyan Coastal Guard, wait after a boat sank off the city of Al-Khoms, Libya 5 miles from the coast on 25 July 2019 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
A group of migrants rescued by Libyan Coastal Guard after a boat sank off the city of Al-Khoms, Libya on 25 July 2019 [Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency]
 November 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said it has sent 154 migrants from Libya to their countries of origin, Xinhua news agency reports.

According to report, last week, 154 Bangladeshi migrants returned home through the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme with a charter flight travelling from Benghazi Benina airport located in eastern Libya.

“Aboard the flight were also seven Indian migrants whom the IOM assisted with the same charter to reach New Delhi,” IOM said.

The flight was made possible with the support of the European Union Emergency Trust Fund, and close coordination with the embassies of Bangladesh and India in Tripoli.

Xinhua reports that the VHR programMe, run by the IOM, arranges the return of illegal immigrants stranded in Libya to their homeland.

More than 4,800 stranded migrants in Libya are registered with the IOM in preparation for their repatriation, the UN body said.

A total of 3,196 refugees and migrants  were being held in 11 detention centres across Libya as of 19 October, sources from the UN refugee agency UNHCR and UN migration agency said.

Macron’s incitement: ‘Crisis in Islam’ or French politics? 

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasBangladeshIndiaInternational OrganisationsLibyaNewsUN
Show Comments
Middle East Monitor Webinar - Palestine Book Awards 2020 - Join the Awards Ceremony - Book your tickets - 5 November 2020
Show Comments